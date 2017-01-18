Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Waddah_Attar_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8038
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
waddahattar@hotmail.com
This indicator draws the daily, weekly and monthly Pivot with backtesting.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.08.2008.
Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Pivot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16449
This indicator displays the trend extremums (maximum and minimum), which may be used as the support and resistance points. It is useful for determining the channel of the current trend. It features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.Exp_i4_DRF_v3
The Exp_i4_DRF_v3 Expert Advisor is based on the i4_DRF_v3 indicator color change.
The XFatlXSatlMACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Zigzag2_R_Color
Another variant of the ZigZag by Rosh.