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Indicators

Waddah_Attar_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

waddahattar@hotmail.com

This indicator draws the daily, weekly and monthly Pivot with backtesting.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.08.2008.

Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Pivot indicator

Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Pivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16449

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