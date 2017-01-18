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Background_JSatlCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws JSatlCandle candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the change of candle color of the JSatlCandle indicator.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or red, shadows are painted in lime or pink.
Place JSatl and JSatlCandle compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig1. The Background_JSatlCandle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16436
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