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Indicators

Background_JSatlCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Background_JSatlCandle_HTF.mq5 (31.42 KB) view
JSatl.mq5 (6.8 KB) view
JSatlCandle.mq5 (15.27 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The indicator draws JSatlCandle candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the change of candle color of the JSatlCandle indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or red, shadows are painted in lime or pink.

Place JSatl and JSatlCandle compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig1. The Background_JSatlCandle_HTF indicator

Fig1. The Background_JSatlCandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16436

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