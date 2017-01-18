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JSatlCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The JSatl indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JSatl algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig1. The JSatlCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16417
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