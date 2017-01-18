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Indicators

JSatlCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JSatl.mq5 (6.8 KB) view
JSatlCandle.mq5 (15.27 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The JSatl indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the JSatl algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig1. The JSatlCandle indicator

Fig1. The JSatlCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16417

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