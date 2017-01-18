CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3821
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power.mq5 (16.86 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Bear_Bulls_Power.mq5 (16.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power Expert Advisor is based on the Bear_Bulls_Power indicator color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator histogram.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Bear_Bulls_Power.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig1. Examples of deals on the chart


Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Fig.2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16428

Exp_JSatlCandle Exp_JSatlCandle

The Exp_JSatlCandle Expert Advisor based on signals of the JSatlCandle indicator.

ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit_HTF ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit_HTF

The ATR_Channels_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

JSatl_Digit_System_HTF JSatl_Digit_System_HTF

The JSatl_Digit_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Background_JSatlCandle_HTF Background_JSatlCandle_HTF

The indicator draws JSatlCandle candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.