CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JSatl_Digit_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3615
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
JSatl_Digit_System.mq5 (26.28 KB) view
JSatl_Digit_System_HTF.mq5 (30.38 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The JSatl_Digit_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JSatl_Digit_System.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The JSatl_Digit_System_HTF indicator

Fig1. The JSatl_Digit_System_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16429

Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power

The Exp_Bear_Bulls_Power Expert Advisor is based on the Bear_Bulls_Power indicator color change.

Exp_JSatlCandle Exp_JSatlCandle

The Exp_JSatlCandle Expert Advisor based on signals of the JSatlCandle indicator.

Background_JSatlCandle_HTF Background_JSatlCandle_HTF

The indicator draws JSatlCandle candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

FloatPivot_Digit_HTF FloatPivot_Digit_HTF

The FloatPivot_Digit_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.