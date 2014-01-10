请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
交易会话指标. 指标使用8个颜色和长方形表示交易会话. 会话的时段以指标输入参数定义:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| 指标输入参数 | //+-----------------------------------+ input int NumberOfDays=50; input string S1Begin ="00:55"; input string S1End ="03:55"; input color S1Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S2Begin ="03:55"; input string S2End ="06:55"; input color S2Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S3Begin ="06:55"; input string S3End ="09:55"; input color S3Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S4Begin ="09:55"; input string S4End ="12:55"; input color S4Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S5Begin ="12:55"; input string S5End ="15:55"; input color S5Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S6Begin ="15:55"; input string S6End ="18:55"; input color S6Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S7Begin ="18:55"; input string S7End ="21:55"; input color S7Color =clrDarkSlateGray; input string S8Begin ="21:55"; input string S8End ="23:55"; input color S8Color =clrDarkSlateGray;
本指标首先于2007年9月26日使用MQL4语言实现并发布于mql4.com 代码库中.
图1 i-Sessions 指标
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1643
i-ParamonWorkTime
i-ParamonWorkTime 指标i-MorningRange
i-MorningRange 指标
MorningFlat
本指标显示了"早晨的平缓"的级别并显示可能的目标ColorRSI
带有彩色信号级别的 RSI