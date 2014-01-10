代码库部分
i-Sessions - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin
已发布:
已更新:
i-sessions.mq5 (20.03 KB)
交易会话指标. 指标使用8个颜色和长方形表示交易会话. 会话的时段以指标输入参数定义:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  指标输入参数                       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int    NumberOfDays=50;
input string S1Begin   ="00:55";
input string S1End     ="03:55";
input color  S1Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S2Begin   ="03:55";
input string S2End     ="06:55";
input color  S2Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S3Begin   ="06:55";
input string S3End     ="09:55";
input color  S3Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S4Begin   ="09:55";
input string S4End     ="12:55";
input color  S4Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S5Begin   ="12:55";
input string S5End     ="15:55";
input color  S5Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S6Begin   ="15:55";
input string S6End     ="18:55";
input color  S6Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S7Begin   ="18:55";
input string S7End     ="21:55";
input color  S7Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;
input string S8Begin   ="21:55";
input string S8End     ="23:55";
input color  S8Color   =clrDarkSlateGray;

本指标首先于2007年9月26日使用MQL4语言实现并发布于mql4.com 代码库中. 

图1 i-Sessions 指标

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1643

