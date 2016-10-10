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PPO_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The PPO_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires PPO_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The PPO_Cloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16065
i-CAiChannel_System_Digit_HTF
The i-CAiChannel_System_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.PPO_Cloud
Oscillator that represents the relative smoothed rate of price change.
Exp_PPO_Cloud
The Exp_PPO_Cloud EA is based on the signals generated by the PPO_Cloud oscillator.RAVI (Range Action Verification Index)
The indicator represents the derivative of the second averaging of the financial asset price, increased a hundred times.