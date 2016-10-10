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Indicators

WPRdivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

RickD

The WPRdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the WPR oscillator:

  • Aqua — WPR is in the overbought area;
  • Dodger blue — WPR is above the -50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
  • Crimson — WPR is below the -50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
  • Gold — WPR is in the oversold area.

Fig.1. The WPRdivCandle indicator

Fig.1. The WPRdivCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16042

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