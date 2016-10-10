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WPRdivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
RickD
The WPRdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the WPR oscillator:
- Aqua — WPR is in the overbought area;
- Dodger blue — WPR is above the -50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Crimson — WPR is below the -50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Gold — WPR is in the oversold area.
Fig.1. The WPRdivCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16042
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