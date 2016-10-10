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Indicators

MFIdivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

RickD

The MFIdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the MFI oscillator:

  • Teal — MFI is in the overbought area;
  • Pale green — MFI is above the 50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
  • Light pink — MFI is below the 50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
  • Deep pink — MFI is in the oversold area.

Fig.1. The MFIdivCandle indicator

Fig.1. The MFIdivCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16043

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