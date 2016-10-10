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MFIdivCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
RickD
The MFIdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the MFI oscillator:
- Teal — MFI is in the overbought area;
- Pale green — MFI is above the 50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Light pink — MFI is below the 50 level and outside the overbought and oversold areas;
- Deep pink — MFI is in the oversold area.
Fig.1. The MFIdivCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16043
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