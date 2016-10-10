CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_PFE_Extr - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7260
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_PFE_Extr.mq5 (8.46 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
PFE.mq5 (8.97 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_PFE_Extr breakout trading system based on the signals of the PFE oscillator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing, if the indicator breaks through the overbought level form below or the oversold level from above.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file PFE.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16044

MFIdivCandle MFIdivCandle

The MFIdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the MFI oscillator.

WPRdivCandle WPRdivCandle

The WPRdivCandle indicator. Colors the candles based on the WPR oscillator.

Login To Trade Account Login To Trade Account

This library allows to automate the process of connecting to a trade server after the "Account disabled" error occurs.

Normalized_Volume_Oscillator_HTF Normalized_Volume_Oscillator_HTF

The Normalized_Volume_Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.