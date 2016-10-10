The indicator plots price channel, Fibonacci levels and Gann fan based on the latest ZigZag peaks.

The Exp_SMI_Correct Expert Advisor is based on the SMI_Correct indicator color change.

The i-CAi indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

The Envelopes indicator with the use of the i-CAi indicator algorithm.