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Indicators

AutoGannAutoTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

zzuegg

The indicator plots price channel, Fibonacci levels and Gann fan based on the latest ZigZag peaks.

Indicator input parameters:

//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//---- Input parameters of the ZigZag
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // ZigZag indicator timeframe for calculation
input int ExtDepth=12;
input int ExtDeviation=5;
input int ExtBackstep=3;
//---- indicator display settings
input string Sirname="AutoGannAutoTrend";  // Name for the indicator labels
input bool ShowFib=true;
input color FibColor=clrRed;
input uint   FibSize=1;
//----
input bool ShowGannFan=true;
input color GannFanColor=clrDarkViolet;
input uint GannFanSize=1;
//----
input bool ShowTrend=true;
input color TrendColor=clrBlue;
input uint TrendSize=5;

The indicator requires compiled ZigZag_NK_Color.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The AutoGannAutoTrend indicator

Fig.1. The AutoGannAutoTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15995

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