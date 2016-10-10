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Experts

Exp_SMI_Correct - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3936
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_SMI_Correct.mq5 (9.52 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SMI_Correct.mq5 (9.87 KB) view
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The Exp_SMI_Correct Expert Advisor is based on the SMI_Correct indicator color change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file SMI_Correct.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15996

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