CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-CAi_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4055
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
i-CAi_StDev.mq5 (15.08 KB) view
i-CAi_StDev_HTF.mq5 (13.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The i-CAi_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires i-CAi_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The i-CAi_StDev_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The i-CAi_StDev_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15994

Simple ZZ Consolidation Zones Simple ZZ Consolidation Zones

More experiments with the Simple ZigZag indicator. A small upgrade allows the indicator to find and mark the price consolidation areas with colored rectangles.

yEffekt_HTF yEffekt_HTF

The yEffekt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

AutoGannAutoTrend AutoGannAutoTrend

The indicator plots price channel, Fibonacci levels and Gann fan based on the latest ZigZag peaks.

Exp_SMI_Correct Exp_SMI_Correct

The Exp_SMI_Correct Expert Advisor is based on the SMI_Correct indicator color change.