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Experts

Exp_i-CAi - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_i-CAi.mq5 (8.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
i-CAi.mq5 (7.59 KB) view
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The Exp_i-CAi Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the i-CAi indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in Moving Average direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-CAi.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.


Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15979

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The dTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

AutoFibAutoTrend AutoFibAutoTrend

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest ZigZag peaks.

i-CAi_HTF i-CAi_HTF

The i-CAi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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The ZZLevels indicator uses the Simple ZigZag to find the boundaries of the flat, as well as the support and resistance levels.