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dTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The dTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires dTrend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The dTrend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15978
AutoFibAutoTrend
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest ZigZag peaks.Simple ZigZag
Simplified version of the popular ZigZag indicator. The algorithm runs significantly faster, does not use intermediate calculation buffers, does not contain nested cycles and, therefore, does not redraw itself.