Simplified version of the popular ZigZag indicator. The algorithm runs significantly faster, does not use intermediate calculation buffers, does not contain nested cycles and, therefore, does not redraw itself.

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest ZigZag peaks.

The Exp_i-CAi Expert Advisor is based on change of direction of the i-CAi indicator.

The i-CAi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.