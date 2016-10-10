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AutoFibAutoTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
zzuegg
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest ZigZag peaks.
Indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ //---- Input parameters of the ZigZag input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // ZigZag indicator timeframe for calculation input int ExtDepth=12; input int ExtDeviation=5; input int ExtBackstep=3; //---- indicator display settings input string Sirname="AutoFibAutoTrend"; // Name for the indicator labels input bool ShowFib=true; input color FibColor=clrRed; input uint FibSize=1; //---- input bool ShowFibFan=true; input color FibFanColor=clrMediumSeaGreen; input uint FibFanSize=1; //---- input bool ShowTrend=true; input color TrendColor=clrBlue; input uint TrendSize=5;
The indicator requires compiled ZigZag_NK_Color.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The AutoFibAutoTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15973
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