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Experts

Exp_FRASMAv2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
FRASMAv2.mq5 (11.39 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_frasmav2.mq5 (7.1 KB) view
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The Exp_FRASMAv2 Expert Advisor is based on change in color of the FRASMAv2 moving average. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file FRASMAv2.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig.1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.


Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H12:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15817

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The FDI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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