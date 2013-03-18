CodeBaseSections
RSIOMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The real author:

Kalenzo

The RSI indicator drawn on the basis of the smoothed price series with the added signal line for more precise definition of entry points and the current trend.

For better readability the indicator is performed in zero relative symmetric form.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method RSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA;   // Method of RSIOMA averaging
input uint RSIOMA=14;                         // Depth of RSIOMA averaging
input int RSIOMAPhase=15;                     // Parameter of RSIOMA averaging
input Smooth_Method MARSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // Method of MARSIOMA averaging
input uint MARSIOMA=21;                       // Depth of RSIOMA averaging
input int MARSIOMAPhase=15;                   // Parameter of RSIOMA averaging
input uint MomPeriod=1;                       // Momentum period
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;         // Price constant
input int HighLevel=+20;                      // Upper level of triggering
input int MiddleLevel=0;                      // Medium of the range
input int LowLevel=-20;                       // Lower level of triggering
input int Shift=0;                            // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The RSIOMA indicator

Fig.1 The RSIOMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1581

