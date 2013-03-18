Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSIOMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12440
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Kalenzo
The RSI indicator drawn on the basis of the smoothed price series with the added signal line for more precise definition of entry points and the current trend.
For better readability the indicator is performed in zero relative symmetric form.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method RSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // Method of RSIOMA averaging input uint RSIOMA=14; // Depth of RSIOMA averaging input int RSIOMAPhase=15; // Parameter of RSIOMA averaging input Smooth_Method MARSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // Method of MARSIOMA averaging input uint MARSIOMA=21; // Depth of RSIOMA averaging input int MARSIOMAPhase=15; // Parameter of RSIOMA averaging input uint MomPeriod=1; // Momentum period input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant input int HighLevel=+20; // Upper level of triggering input int MiddleLevel=0; // Medium of the range input int LowLevel=-20; // Lower level of triggering input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The RSIOMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1581
The Renko Line Break indicator determines itself a synthesis of renko charts and three linear breakthroughTrendСontinuation
This indicator is created to determine the trend and its direction.
The indicator for pair trading. The simplified variant of the "ind_2_linep1.mq5" indicatorFloat
The indicator which displays the beginning and the end of the trend