RSIOMA - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin
真实作者:

Kalenzo

此 RSI 指标在价格序列平滑基础上添加信号线，以便更精确的定义入场点和当前趋势。为了更佳的可读性，指标以零轴对称形式执行。

指标输入参数:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method RSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA;   // RSIOMA 平均周期
input uint RSIOMA=14;                         // RSIOMA 平均深度                   
input int RSIOMAPhase=15;                     // RSIOMA 平均参数
input Smooth_Method MARSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // MARSIOMA 平均方法
input uint MARSIOMA=21;                       // RSIOMA 平均深度
input int MARSIOMAPhase=15;                   // RSIOMA 平均参数
input uint MomPeriod=1;                       // 动量周期
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;         // 价格常量
input int HighLevel=+20;                      // 上边界触发水平
input int MiddleLevel=0;                      // 中等范围
input int LowLevel=-20;                       // 下边界触发水平下
input int Shift=0;                            // 指标水平平移柱线数

指标使用 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 的库类（必须被复制到 客户端文件夹\MQL5\Include）。类库的使用描述可参阅文章 "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers（无需使用额外的缓冲区进行平均价格序列的中间计算）"

图例.1 RSIOMA 指标

图例.1 RSIOMA 指标

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1581

