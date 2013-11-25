请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
真实作者:
Kalenzo
此 RSI 指标在价格序列平滑基础上添加信号线，以便更精确的定义入场点和当前趋势。为了更佳的可读性，指标以零轴对称形式执行。
指标输入参数:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method RSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // RSIOMA 平均周期 input uint RSIOMA=14; // RSIOMA 平均深度 input int RSIOMAPhase=15; // RSIOMA 平均参数 input Smooth_Method MARSIOMA_Method=MODE_EMA; // MARSIOMA 平均方法 input uint MARSIOMA=21; // RSIOMA 平均深度 input int MARSIOMAPhase=15; // RSIOMA 平均参数 input uint MomPeriod=1; // 动量周期 input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // 价格常量 input int HighLevel=+20; // 上边界触发水平 input int MiddleLevel=0; // 中等范围 input int LowLevel=-20; // 下边界触发水平下 input int Shift=0; // 指标水平平移柱线数
指标使用 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 的库类（必须被复制到 客户端文件夹\MQL5\Include）。类库的使用描述可参阅文章 "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers（无需使用额外的缓冲区进行平均价格序列的中间计算）"。
图例.1 RSIOMA 指标
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1581
ColorJCCX
平滑商品通道指数。TrendСontinuation
创建本指标的目的是用来判断趋势和它的方向。
TrendStrength
本指标定义全局趋势。SmPriceBend-T01
价格变化或趋势速度和标志指标。