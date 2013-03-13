Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TrendStrength - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10362
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Chaos
The indicator to define the global trend. The direction of the oscillator movement is used as the criteria to define the current trend. The indicator has the dimension of price change speed in points.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 17.10.2007.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The TrendStrength indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1585
These scripts are designed to sell with fixed values of Stop Loss and Take Profit in points from the current priceThe scripts for opening long positions
These scripts are designed to buy with fixed values of Stop Loss and Take Profit in points from the current price
The indicator of the first price change derivative or simply trend speed and sign.TrendСontinuation
This indicator is created to determine the trend and its direction.