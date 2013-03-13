CodeBaseSections
TrendStrength - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
10362
(24)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
trendstrength.mq5 (7.67 KB) view
The real author:

Chaos

The indicator to define the global trend. The direction of the oscillator movement is used as the criteria to define the current trend. The indicator has the dimension of price change speed in points.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 17.10.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The TrendStrength indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1585

