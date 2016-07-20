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Indicators

ColorRsiMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorRsiMACD.mq5 (11.13 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Maury74

The MACD histogram based on the difference of the RSI oscillator and its averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorRsiMACD indicator

Fig.1. The ColorRsiMACD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15751

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Hybrid of the FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) digital filter and analog adaptive averaging JMA - the ColorJFatl indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

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The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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The ColorRsiMACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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The Exp_ColorRsiMACD Expert Advisor based on the signals taken from the ColorRsiMACD histogram.