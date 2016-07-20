The ColorJFatl_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Money Flow Index oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.

Hybrid of the FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) digital filter and analog adaptive averaging JMA - the ColorJFatl indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

The MACD histogram based on the difference of the RSI oscillator and its averaging.