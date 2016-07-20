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Indicators

ColorJFatl_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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colorjfatl_digit.mq5 (10.69 KB) view
ColorJFatl_Digit_HTF.mq5 (8.83 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorJFatl_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Digit_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Digit_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15749

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