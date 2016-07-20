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ColorJFatl_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The JFatl smoothed fast trend indicator which fills the chart space with a colored background. The JFatl itself serves as the color separation line.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15727
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