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Indicators

ColorJFatl_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorJFatl_Cloud.mq5 (10.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The JFatl smoothed fast trend indicator which fills the chart space with a colored background. The JFatl itself serves as the color separation line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Cloud indicator

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15727

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