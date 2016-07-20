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Indicators

Speedometer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Kornishkin
Andrey Kornishkin

Andrey Kornishkin

5 (2)
https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/AM2
6 products 1 article 21 codes 23 topics 249 comments
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speedometer.mq5 (5.15 KB) view
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The indicator displays the tick speed, the path passed by the price and the passage time in milliseconds. The speed is displayed in points per second. If the speed is greater than specified in the settings, the indicator generates an alert, sends e-mail messages and notifications to mobile device.


Parameters:

input int              FontSize     = 12;                   // Font size
input string           FontName     = "Arial";              // Font name
input color            ClrWay       = Red;                  // Label color - price path in points
input color            ClrSpeed     = Yellow;               // Label color - speed in points per second
input color            ClrTime      = White;                // Label color - change of time in seconds
input int              SpeedSound   = 20;                   // Notification of exceeding the speed
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner       = CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;   // Corner to display the information
input bool             AlertOn      = true;                 // Enable alerts



Fig.1. Indicator alerts


Fig.2. Information on the right


Fig.3. Information on the left

Recommendations:

  • Use the indicator as a trading assistant.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15732

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