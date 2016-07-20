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Speedometer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the tick speed, the path passed by the price and the passage time in milliseconds. The speed is displayed in points per second. If the speed is greater than specified in the settings, the indicator generates an alert, sends e-mail messages and notifications to mobile device.
Parameters:
input int FontSize = 12; // Font size input string FontName = "Arial"; // Font name input color ClrWay = Red; // Label color - price path in points input color ClrSpeed = Yellow; // Label color - speed in points per second input color ClrTime = White; // Label color - change of time in seconds input int SpeedSound = 20; // Notification of exceeding the speed input ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner = CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner to display the information input bool AlertOn = true; // Enable alerts
Fig.1. Indicator alerts
Fig.2. Information on the right
Fig.3. Information on the left
Recommendations:
- Use the indicator as a trading assistant.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15732
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