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ADXDMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
FXTEAM Turkey
A modification of the popular ADX indicator. With no difference line (literally, the DMI indicator), in the form of the colored cloud.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 13.09.2007.
Fig.1. The ADXDMI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15675
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