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Indicators

ADXDMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ADXDMI.mq5 (6.64 KB) view
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Real author:

FXTEAM Turkey

A modification of the popular ADX indicator. With no difference line (literally, the DMI indicator), in the form of the colored cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 13.09.2007.

Fig.1. The ADXDMI indicator

Fig.1. The ADXDMI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15675

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