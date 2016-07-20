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ExTrendV2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ExTrendV2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ExTrendV2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ExTrendV2_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15672
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