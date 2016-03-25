CodeBaseSections
ADXDMI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
ADXDMI.mq4 (3.35 KB)
Author: FXTEAM.

A modification of the popular ADX indicator. With no difference line (literally, the DMI indicator).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7164

