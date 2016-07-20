CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ExVolV2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3696
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
ExVolV2.mq5 (5.36 KB) view
ExVolV2_HTF.mq5 (7.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ExVolV2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ExVolV2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ExVolV2_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ExVolV2_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15676

ADXDMI ADXDMI

A modification of the popular ADX indicator.

ExTrendV2_HTF ExTrendV2_HTF

The ExTrendV2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ExMassV2_HTF ExMassV2_HTF

The ExMassV2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Auto Trader Auto Trader

The Expert Advisor enables and disables the "AutoTrading" button at a certain time and closes all opened positions on the account once the specified period of time expires.