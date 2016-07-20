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ExVolV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Alex Sidd (Executer)
The ExVolV2 calculates the difference between the total sum of bodies of growing and falling candlesticks on a given interval.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.12.2006.
Fig.1. The ExVolV2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15671
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