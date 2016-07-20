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Indicators

ExVolV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ExVolV2.mq5 (5.36 KB) view
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Real author:

Alex Sidd (Executer)

The ExVolV2 calculates the difference between the total sum of bodies of growing and falling candlesticks on a given interval.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.12.2006.

Fig.1. The ExVolV2 indicator

Fig.1. The ExVolV2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15671

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