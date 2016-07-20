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Indicators

ExMassV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ExMassV2.mq5 (4.96 KB) view
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Real author:

Alex Sidd (Executer)

The ExMassV2 indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.12.2006.

Fig.1. The ExMassV2 indicator

Fig.1. The ExMassV2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15670

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