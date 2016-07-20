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ExMassV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Alex Sidd (Executer)
The ExMassV2 indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.12.2006.
Fig.1. The ExMassV2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15670
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