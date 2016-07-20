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Indicators

NRMA_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
NRMA_Digit.mq5 (11.67 KB) view
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Real author:

Rosh

Famous indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin, it produced numerous realizations of the NRTR indicator. It displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.08.2006.

Fig.1. The NRMA_Digit indicator

Fig.1. The NRMA_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15664

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