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Indicators

iStochKomposter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

komposter

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Stochastic leaving the overbought and oversold areas.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.09.2006.

Fig.1. The iStochKomposter indicator

Fig.1. The iStochKomposter indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15663

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