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iStochKomposter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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komposter
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Stochastic leaving the overbought and oversold areas.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.09.2006.
Fig.1. The iStochKomposter indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15663
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