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Exp_trend_arrows - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading system based on trend_arrows indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a large colored dot of the indicator has appeared.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file trend_arrows.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15545
trend_arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.VWAP_Close_HTF
VWAP_Close indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Semaphore signal indicator based on the trend_arrows indicator algorithm.trend_arrows_HTF_Signal
trend_arrow_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by trend_arrows indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.