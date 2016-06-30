The game panel for multicurrency manual and automated trading demonstrates the possibilities of the MasterWindows library. The panel code has been automatically generated using the environment for visual design of interface windows MasterWindows for MQL5.





By analyzing the price databases of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE type of three symbols (EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD), you can make an assumption about the future price movement. The probability of such movement is shown as a scale and in terms of percentage on the buttons. The functionality of the trade panel allows sending requests for the broker to execute trading operations. Market orders are used in this example. You can additionally reduce or increase the volume of a position, set a lot volume for each of the symbols, close a position and enable AutoTrader.





AutoTrader means automated trading based on the signals of the panel. The mode can be activated by pressing the appropriate button.

The panel consists of three blocks for each of the symbols allowing you to perform "manual" trading.

The lower line of the panel contains three buttons: managing autotrader; resetting a lot size for each symbol (ClrLot) and the button for closing all positions (CLOSE ALL).





Input data:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf1= PERIOD_M5 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf2= PERIOD_M5 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf3= PERIOD_M5 ;

You can set the required chart period, from which the program will copy price data for calculation, for each of the symbols.





Fig. 1. The multicurrency game trade panel.

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