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Indicators

XTRIX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5520
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XTRIX.mq5 (8.88 KB) view
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TRIX indicator provides the ability to change the averaging algorithm.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. XTRIX

Fig.1. XTRIX

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15472

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