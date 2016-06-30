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XTRIX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TRIX indicator provides the ability to change the averaging algorithm.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. XTRIX
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15472
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram.Multicurrency trading panel or a game system
An example of using the MasterWindows library for creating a multicurrency game trade panel.
TRIX indicator is displayed as a colored histogram and provides the ability to change the averaging algorithmDonchianChannelsCloud
Donchian Channel with the background filling inside the channel.