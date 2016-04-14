The "MQL5 for "Dummies": How to Design and Construct Object Classes" articles describes how you can create a user-friendly interface for your programs. Implementation of interactive windows is based on the use of the MasterWindows class library.

Fig. 1. Example of the MasterWindows library use

The MasterWindows library consists of three base classes:

the base CCell class: class CCell { private : protected : bool on_event; ENUM_OBJECT type; public : WinCell Property; string name; void CCell(); virtual void Draw( string m_name, int m_xdelta, int m_ydelta, int m_bsize); virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

the base CRow class, consists of cells of the CCell class: class CRow { protected : bool on_event; public : string name; WinCell Property; void CRow(); virtual void Draw( string m_name, int m_xdelta, int m_ydelta, int m_bsize); virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

the base CWin class, consists of rows of the CRow class: class CWin { private : void SetXY( int m_corner); protected : bool on_event; public : string name; int w_corner; int w_xdelta; int w_ydelta; int w_xpos; int w_ypos; int w_bsize; int w_hsize; int w_h_corner; WinCell Property; CRowType1 STR1; CRowType2 STR2; CRowType3 STR3; CRowType4 STR4; CRowType5 STR5; CRowType6 STR6; void CWin(); void SetWin( string m_name, int m_xdelta, int m_ydelta, int m_bsize, int m_corner); virtual void Draw( int &MMint[][ 3 ], string &MMstr[][ 3 ], int count); virtual void OnEventTick(); virtual void OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

and 1o derived classes.

The attachment contains templates and code samples where the MasterWindows library is used. All codes have been generated using the visual window constructor MasterWindows for MQL5. Test programs are models, i.e. have no functionality (except for two functions: close and hide the window).

You can use any number and combination of rows in a window. The figure shows the basic versions of rows and the window header:

Fig. 2. Basic options and possibilities of the library

For example, for the "Testing Performance of Moving Averages Calculation in MQL5" article, we have created the following interface using the proposed library.

Fig. 3. An example of using the MasterWindows library

Recommendations: