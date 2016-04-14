CodeBaseSections
Libraries

The MasterWindows Library - library for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Pavlov
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
ClassUnit.mqh (15.4 KB) view
ClassRow.mqh (22.18 KB) view
ClassWin.mqh (8.13 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
test1.mq5 (9.14 KB) view
test2.mq5 (6.85 KB) view
test3.mq5 (7.73 KB) view
The "MQL5 for "Dummies": How to Design and Construct Object Classes" articles describes how you can create a user-friendly interface for your programs. Implementation of interactive windows is based on the use of the MasterWindows class library.

Fig. 1. Example of the MasterWindows library use

The MasterWindows library consists of three base classes:

  • the base CCell class:
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The base CELL class CCell                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCell
  {
private:
protected:
   bool              on_event;      // Event handling flag
   ENUM_OBJECT       type;          // Cell type
public:
   WinCell           Property;      // Cell properties
   string            name;          // Cell name
   //+---------------------------------------------------------------+
   // Class constructor
   void              CCell();
   virtual     // Method: draw an object
   void              Draw(string m_name,
                          int m_xdelta,
                          int m_ydelta,
                          int m_bsize);
   virtual     // The OnChartEvent event handling method
   void              OnEvent(const int id,
                             const long &lparam,
                             const double &dparam,
                             const string &sparam);
  };
  • the base CRow class, consists of cells of the CCell class:
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The base ROW class CRow                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CRow
  {
protected:
   bool              on_event;      // Event handling flag
public:
   string            name;          // Row name
   WinCell           Property;      // Row properties
   //+---------------------------------------------------------------+
   // Class constructor
   void              CRow();
   virtual     // Method: draw a row
   void              Draw(string m_name,
                          int m_xdelta,
                          int m_ydelta,
                          int m_bsize);
   virtual     // The OnChartEvent event handling method
   void              OnEvent(const int id,
                             const long &lparam,
                             const double &dparam,
                             const string &sparam);
  };
  • the base CWin class, consists of rows of the CRow class:
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The base Window class CWin                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CWin
  {
private:
   void              SetXY(int m_corner);// The method for calculating coordinates
protected:
   bool              on_event;   // Event handling flag
public:
   string            name;       // Window name
   int               w_corner;   // Anchor corner
   int               w_xdelta;   // Vertical indent
   int               w_ydelta;   // Horizontal indent
   int               w_xpos;     // The X coordinate of the anchor point
   int               w_ypos;     // The Y coordinate of the anchor point
   int               w_bsize;    // The width of the window
   int               w_hsize;    // The height of the window
   int               w_h_corner; // The anchor corner of the HIDE mode
   WinCell           Property;   // Window properties
   //---
   CRowType1         STR1;       // Declaring the class row
   CRowType2         STR2;       // Declaring the class row
   CRowType3         STR3;       // Declaring the class row
   CRowType4         STR4;       // Declaring the class row
   CRowType5         STR5;       // Declaring the class row
   CRowType6         STR6;       // Declaring the class row
   //+---------------------------------------------------------------+
   // Class constructor
   void              CWin();
   // Data obtaining method
   void              SetWin(string m_name,
                            int m_xdelta,
                            int m_ydelta,
                            int m_bsize,
                            int m_corner);
   virtual     // Method: draw a window
   void              Draw(int &MMint[][3],
                          string &MMstr[][3],
                          int count);
   virtual     // The OnEventTick event processing method
   void              OnEventTick();
   virtual     // The OnChartEvent event handling method
   void              OnEvent(const int id,
                             const long &lparam,
                             const double &dparam,
                             const string &sparam);
  };

and 1o derived classes.

The attachment contains templates and code samples where the MasterWindows library is used. All codes have been generated using the visual window constructor MasterWindows for MQL5. Test programs are models, i.e. have no functionality (except for two functions: close and hide the window).

You can use any number and combination of rows in a window. The figure shows the basic versions of rows and the window header:

Fig. 2. Basic versions of interface windows.

For example, for the "Testing Performance of Moving Averages Calculation in MQL5" article, we have created the following interface using the proposed library.

Fig. 3. Library use example.

Recommendations:

  • For a better display of created interface windows, use graphical schemes with a black background.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15059

