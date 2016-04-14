Join our fan page
CCI_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
The CCI indicator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. The CCI indicator is shown in green, the Moving Average line is red, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint PeriodCCI=14; // CCI indicator period input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA; // Averaging method input uint XLength=12; // Depth of averaging input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter, //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input double Dev=1.0; // Channel width deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type or handle input int Level_CCI_UP = 100; // Overbought level input int Level_CCI_DN = -100; // Oversold level input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 11.03.2016.
Fig.1. The CCI_Chart indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15083
