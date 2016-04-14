Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The CCI indicator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. The CCI indicator is shown in green, the Moving Average line is red, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint PeriodCCI= 14 ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 1.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Level_CCI_UP = 100 ; input int Level_CCI_DN = - 100 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 11.03.2016.

Fig.1. The CCI_Chart indicator