WPR_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
The WPR oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. WRP is shown in purple, the Moving Average line is pink, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint PeriodWPR=14; // WPR indicator period input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMMA; // Averaging method input uint XLength=12; // Depth of averaging input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter //---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input double Dev=10.0; // Channel width deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type or handle input int Level_WPR_UP = -40; // Overbought level input int Level_WPR_DN = -60; // Oversold level input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The WPR_Chart indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15096
