Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The WPR oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator. WRP is shown in purple, the Moving Average line is pink, and the levels with the default values are shown as borders of a light gray channel.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint PeriodWPR= 14 ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMMA ; input uint XLength= 12 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Dev= 10.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Level_WPR_UP = - 40 ; input int Level_WPR_DN = - 60 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The WPR_Chart indicator