Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8068
A price label added to the right of the price with adjustable parameters.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="Price"; //The first part of the name of graphical objects input PriceMode Price=BID; //Price determining method input uint Digits_=0; //Digits to round input color Color_= clrMagenta; //Price color input uint FontSize = 2; //The color of price labels input int Shift = 10; //Horizontal shift of price labels in bars
Fig.1. The Price indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15057
