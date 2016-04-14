CodeBaseSections
Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
price.mq5 (6.2 KB)
A price label added to the right of the price with adjustable parameters.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  SirName="Price";               //The first part of the name of graphical objects
input PriceMode Price=BID;                   //Price determining method
input uint  Digits_=0;                       //Digits to round
input color  Color_= clrMagenta;             //Price color
input uint FontSize = 2;                     //The color of price labels
input int  Shift = 10;                       //Horizontal shift of price labels in bars

Fig.1. The Price indicator

Fig.1. The Price indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15057

