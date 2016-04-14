Watch how to download trading robots for free
PriceGrid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator plots a price grid of levels rounded up to several digits.
Input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="PriceGrid"; //The first part of the name of graphical objects input uint Digits_=2; //Number of digits to round input uint Total=20; //Number of blocks in the grid above or below the price input color Color_ = clrBlueViolet; //The color of the level input STYLE Style_ = DASHDOTDOT_; //The style of the level lines input Width Width_ = Width_1; //The width of the level lines
Fig.1. The PriceGrid indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14916
