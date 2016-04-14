CodeBaseSections
PriceGrid - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
PriceGrid.mq5
The indicator plots a price grid of levels rounded up to several digits.

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  SirName="PriceGrid";          //The first part of the name of graphical objects
input uint  Digits_=2;                      //Number of digits to round
input uint  Total=20;                       //Number of blocks in the grid above or below the price
input color  Color_ = clrBlueViolet;        //The color of the level
input STYLE  Style_ = DASHDOTDOT_;          //The style of the level lines
input Width  Width_ = Width_1;              //The width of the level lines

Fig.1. The PriceGrid indicator

Fig.1. The PriceGrid indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14916

