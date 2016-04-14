Real author:

Alexandre

The HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold zones. The first bar upon entering the overbought and oversold zones has a brighter color if preceded by an opposite trend.

Originally the indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.01.2007.

Fig.1. The HLR_Histogram indicator