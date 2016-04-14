CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HLR_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4361
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Alexandre

The HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold zones. The first bar upon entering the overbought and oversold zones has a brighter color if preceded by an opposite trend.

Originally the indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.01.2007.

Fig.1. The HLR_Histogram indicator

Fig.1. The HLR_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15043

ColorJFatl_StDev_HTF ColorJFatl_StDev_HTF

The ColorJFatl_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorHMA_StDev_HTF ColorHMA_StDev_HTF

The ColorHMA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

HLR_Histogram_HTF HLR_Histogram_HTF

The HLR_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

GMMA_HTF GMMA_HTF

The GMMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.