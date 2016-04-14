CodeBaseSections
ColorJFatl_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The ColorJFatl_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorJFatl_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_StDev_HTF indicator

ColorHMA_StDev_HTF ColorHMA_StDev_HTF

The ColorHMA_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

GFilter_HTF GFilter_HTF

The GFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

HLR_Histogram HLR_Histogram

The HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold zones.

HLR_Histogram_HTF HLR_Histogram_HTF

The HLR_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.