HLR_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3649
(14)
The HLR_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires HLR_Histogram.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The HLR_Histogram_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15044

