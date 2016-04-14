Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
GMMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5017
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The GMMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires GMMA.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The GMMA_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15046
The HLR_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.HLR_Histogram
The HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator implemented as a histogram with a color indication of entering the overbought and oversold zones.
The standard Ichimoku indicator, in which the distance between the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines is filled with a color histogram for for a better visual analysis.Ichimoku_HTF
The Ichimoku indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.