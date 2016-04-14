CodeBaseSections
d_XMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Dmitry Burgazli

A Moving Average with the period that changes during trend.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The indicator has originally been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 27.12.2012.

Fig.1. The d_XMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14962

