MAOscillatorHist_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MAOscillatorHist stochastic oscillator with noise reduction and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires MAOscillatorHist.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The MAOscillatorHist_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14961
