MAOscillatorHist_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MAOscillatorHist stochastic oscillator with noise reduction and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires MAOscillatorHist.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MAOscillatorHist_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14961

Exp_WPR_Histogram Exp_WPR_Histogram

A trading system based on the signals of the WPR_Histogram indicator.

Exp_MFI_Histogram Exp_MFI_Histogram

A trading system based on the signals of the MFI_Histogram indicator.

d_XMA d_XMA

A Moving Average with the period that changes during trend.

Exp_MAOscillatorHist Exp_MAOscillatorHist

A trading system based on the signals of the MAOscillatorHist indicator.