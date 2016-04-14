CodeBaseSections
Exp_MAOscillatorHist - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_maoscillatorhist.mq5 (8.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
maoscillatorhist.mq5 (9.79 KB) view
A trading system based on the signals of the MAOscillatorHist indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the histogram changes the direction.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file MAOscillatorHist.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on AUDUSD H12:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14965

