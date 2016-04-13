Join our fan page
Exp_RSI_Histogram - expert for MetaTrader 5
A trading system based on the signals of the RSI_Histogram indicator. A trade signal is generated at the close of a bar if the color of the histogram has changed from a neutral gray to red or lime, i.e. when the RSI oscillator has entered the overbought or oversold zone.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file RSI_Histogram.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14951
