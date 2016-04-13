Real author:

3rjfx

A semaphore signal indicator that generates trade signals in accordance with trend direction changes. The trend direction is determined using a relative position of two smoothed moving averages, one of which is fast and the other one is slow.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.01.2016.

Fig.1. The ForexLineSign indicator